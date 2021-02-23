Anna Jeannette Weller Koontz, age 91, of Westminster and formerly of New Windsor, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Brightview Westminster Ridge, following a short-term illness and complications from COVID-19.
Born on Bark Hill Road, Union Bridge, on Feb. 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ray E. Weller and Fannie Rowe Weller. She was the wife of Manro R. Koontz, her husband of 72 years.
Mrs. Koontz was a 1947 graduate of Elmer A. Wolfe High School. She was a member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church and attended Uniontown Bible Church. She was the secretary for the CROP Program of Church World Services in New Windsor for 5 years and worked as a secretary for Drs. Ephraim and Idilia Barzaga for 23 years.
She and her husband enjoyed 10 years of wintering in Florida, where she stayed active walking and riding her bike. They both also loved watching sporting events of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having attended up until last spring.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Sharon Koontz of Grapevine, TX, Vicki Petry and husband Terry of New Windsor, Ray Koontz and wife Delores of Pensacola, FL, and Steven Koontz and wife Brenda of New Windsor; grandchildren, Russell Bair and wife Jana of Texas, Chad Petry and wife Jamie of Westminster, Kyle Petry and wife Heather of McSherrystown, PA, Seth Petry and wife Kristi of Westminster, Jesse Koontz of Florida, Brandon Koontz of New Windsor, and David and Candi Koontz, both of Florida; great-grandchildren, Landon and Scarlett Bair, Leigha, Brielle, Colby, Brynn, Witt and Rye Petry, Emilee, Peyton and Quinn Koontz; sisters, Betty Fritz of New Windsor and Loretta Heltibridle of Westminster; sister-in-law, Margaret Weller of Westminster; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by eight siblings.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor on Friday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Lenny Mills will officiate. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge.
Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed. Please continue to check hartzlerfuneralhome.com for any change of service schedule.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.