A. Reno Hoffman Jr., 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospice in Frederick, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Hoffman for 56 years.
Born Dec. 10, 1947, in Mount Airy, Maryland, he was the son of the late Allen Reno Sr. and Ruth Madeline (Rippeon) Hoffman.
Reno was a 1965 graduate of Linganore High School. His work history included being a farmer and truck driver, and for the last 35 years, he owned and operated Hoffman’s Market alongside his daughter, Michelle, in Thurmont, Maryland. Reno enjoyed hunting — especially out west with his friends — fishing, spending time with grandchildren, outdoor activities, farming and operating farm equipment.
In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children, Hope Elizabeth Hoffman and Michelle Renee Hoffman; grandchildren, Bradley Allen Wentz and Nicole Maree Wentz; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Layne Wentz; and numerous additional family members. Reno will also be missed by his lifelong friend, James Grumbine, of Unionville; his four furry friends, Scarlett, Cammie, Crystal and Kevee; friends; customers; and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marlene Hoffman; and his brother, Larry Hoffman.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Reno’s life journey will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road in Mount Airy, Maryland. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Pastor Greg Quintrell will officiate.
Interment will be at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren or St. Judes, www.stjude.org.
Per the family, casual attire is requested.
