Aaron Roush

Aaron Scott Roush, 41, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Frederick.
Born on Oct. 18, 1979, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, he was the son of Michael and Patricia Roush, of Charles Town.
He was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his parents, Michael and Patricia Roush, he is survived by one sister, Heather Runion and husband Jeff of Kearneysville; one brother, David Roush and wife Kristin, of Crozet, Virginia; one niece, Makenna Runion; four nephews, Zachery and Nicholas Runion, and Trey and Cole Roush; former wife, Natasha Stewart; two stepchildren, Jamasia and Keyon Stewart; and two faithful K9 companions, Dogie and Puma.
Aaron attended Jefferson High School, where he played soccer and graduated from Loudoun Valley High School, Class of 1998. He was a barber at Affiliated Barber Shop in Frederick, and he always cared for the interests of his customers. He was an avid fisherman and loved hiking with his dogs. He had a great affection for his BMW and cheered for the Orioles.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV, with Deacon Dave Galvin officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a vigil at 7:30 p.m.
