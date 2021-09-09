Adam Harrison Pritchett, a resident of Bethesda, Maryland, died unexpectedly Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 47.
Adam is survived by his wife, Joel Helene (nee Kessler); his children, Harrison, Cole and Betsy; his parents, Jerry and Molly; his brother, Timothy (Laura); his sister, Katherine (Eric); his brother, Nathan (Natalie); his sister-in-law, Noelle (Matt); and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Bertha Pritchett; his grandfather, James Pritchett; his grandmother, Georgia Cornor; and his grandfather, Gene Cornor.
Adam was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on July 20, 1974, to Molly and Jerry Pritchett. He graduated at the top of his class from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with an aeronautical science degree in 1997. Adam excelled in everything he did. He touched the lives of everyone he knew and had an amazing network of friends. He enjoyed a 20-year career within the Delta Airlines organization as a highly accomplished captain and training leader. Adam retired from the airline in 2017 to join the family business (of which he was an owner since 2012), Pritchett Controls. Having completed his goals at the airline, Adam wanted to focus on the business alongside his brothers and father because he wanted to make a difference. He certainly made a difference, and the impact of his efforts are ingrained in the culture of Pritchett Controls. Adam had a lifelong passion for cars and is well known in the drag racing world for his time on the television show, “Pinks,” as well as his own race team and promotion business with his brother Nate. Above all, Adam loved his family, focusing on his children’s wide variety of talents outside of his work. His life may have been cut short, but it was full.
A joyous, outdoor celebration of life followed by a party and bonfire will be held on the original Pritchett farm (12210 Liberty Road, Libertytown, MD 21762) on Sept. 18, 2021, at 3 pm. All are welcome. Space is no issue; there will be a large, open tent as well as acres of land. Food and refreshments will be provided. Come join us to casually celebrate however you believe Adam would want you to.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following charities in the name of Adam Pritchett:
— Brain Trauma Foundation: www.braintrauma.org/donate
— American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://supporting.afsp.org/campaign/adam-pritchett-memorial-fund