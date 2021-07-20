Adam David Rice Jr., 78, of Frederick passed suddenly on Friday, July 16, 2021. Born April 5, 1943, to the late Adam D. Rice Sr. and Myrtle G. Smith-Rice. Beloved husband of Dixie Lee Miller-Rice of 57 years.
Adam served in the U.S. Army and was very proud of his service to his country. He loved camping, fishing and collecting baseball cards. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed genealogy. He found true joy in traveling, especially to all the national parks. Family was very important to him, and together was always where he wanted to be. He was a Little League coach for East Frederick for many years and a former member of the Eagles and Democrat Club. He retired from Frederick Electronics, Vetrol Inc. and SFA Data.com.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Theresa (Ramon) Crabill, Brian (Melissa) Rice, Keith Rice and Jessica (David) Ernst; his sister, Genevieve (Joe) Althoff; grandchildren, Matt, Mark and Mitch Crabill, Victoria, Nate and Chase Rice, Paige Rice, and Jack and Brady Ernst; and great-grandson, Josh Crabill. He was preceded in death by brothers, Austin, Stanley and Ronald Sr. Rice; in addition to grandson, Michael Crabill.
Funeral arrangements by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Visitation will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 7-9 pm. Funeral service on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland. Reception to follow.
