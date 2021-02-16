Addie Martha Emmons, 85, formerly of Walkersville, Maryland, residing currently in Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021. Born Aug. 18, 1935, to Albert and Annabelle Bowens (Johnson), in Frederick, Maryland, she is leaving behind to cherish her memory her two daughters, Donna L. Emmons and Cleitia M. Emmons; her five grandchildren, Latasha, Cassandra, Jerome, Cearia and Dreon; her three great-grandchildren, Makayla, Elijah and Karter; her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Caroline Bowens; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters; and her husband.
Addie grew up in a large and loving family with four brothers and two sisters. Addie graduated from Lincoln High School and joined the Air Force after becoming a nurse, where she met her husband Barry Emmons. Barry and Addie got married on July 11, 1959, in Massachusetts and were married for 53 years until his death in 2012. After leaving the Air Force following the birth of her daughter, she continued to work professionally as a nurse until her retirement. She and her family eventually settled in Walkersville, Maryland, where they raised their children and grandchildren.
Addie has been faithfully serving as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for more than 50 years and was a beloved member of the Charles Town, West Virginia, congregation. Her love for Jehovah and her deep faith in the Bible was apparent to everyone who knew her.
Addie requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 and hosted by the Charles Town Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.