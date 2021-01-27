Adrian Coulby Sr.

It is with great sadness the family of Adrian Coulby, 87, who was born Oct. 30, 1933, in Newburg, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Tranqulility of Fredericktowne. He will be remembered by his wife and best friend, Helen.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Adrian Coulby Jr., Gene Coulby (Delia), Rita Leeland (John), Sandy Shafer (Alan), Robert Coulby and Mary Coulby; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Howard, Charles, Joseph, Mary Florence, Elizabeth, Phillip, Lorraine and Edgar; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Adrian was predeceased by a daughter , Janice Coulby; brothers, William, Robert and James; and brother-in-law, Charles Bowling.
He will be remembered as a self-employed truck driver with a warm sense of humor. After retirement, he kept busy with his backhoe business as well as his hobbies — fishing, camping and woodworking.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at Christ Church Cemetery in Newburg, Maryland.
There will be a a celebration of life service at a later date.