Mrs. Agnes A. Barachie, a resident of Homewood at Crumland Farms, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was 86 years of age. Agnes was preceded in her passing by her husband of 65 years, John Albert Barachie, also of Homewood. Agnes was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland. She was a lifelong, avid bridge player and enjoyed her weekly games with her friends throughout her life, including her fellow residents at Homewood. She loved to travel with her late husband, John, and enjoyed trips with family over her lifetime. Agnes loved to garden and to be with her family.
Mrs. Barachie held an associate degree in business and worked in accounting. Her husband’s job at Amp, Inc. brought the Barachie family to Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and then Staunton, Virginia, where they lived for many happy years. During their 65 years of marriage, the Barachies resided in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Staunton, Virginia, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Several years after retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Barachie moved to Homewood in Frederick, Maryland, to be closer to their daughter and family.
Mrs. Barachie is survived by her son, David Barachie (Karen), of Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania, and daughter, Lynne Sclar (Jack), of Frederick, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kathryn Szabo (Andrew), Julia Maceikis (Brett), Christopher Barachie, John Barachie (Karissa) and David Barachie (Dana). Mrs. Barachie will be missed by her seven great-grandchildren. Her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always evident through her actions and words. A joint memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Barachie will be held at a later date in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania, where they were born and raised.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Homewood at Crumland Farms Benevolent Fund: https://homewood.com/foundation/make-gift-today
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Homewood who have shared the past 11 years with John and Agnes. Their excellent care during these years and especially these past few days made a very difficult situation bearable. Their communication and true compassion for the family will always be remembered.
