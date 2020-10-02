Agnes Torossian

Agnes S. Torossian, 89, of Frederick, Md., died peacefully on Sept. 24 at the home of her sister, Elizabeth. Miss Torossian was born June 23, 1931 in Brooklyn to first-generation immigrants to the U.S., Louis Torossian (1898-1965) and Gilberte Bigot (1897-1978), and was one of seven children. Her family moved around 1940 from the Bronx, N.Y. to Cambridge, Md., settling permanently on the farm that had been their summer home.
Miss Torossian graduated from Cambridge High School in 1948 and received her B.A. degree from Washington College in Chestertown, Md. She earned an M.A. from the University of Maryland in 1965. After a two-year teaching position in Vienna, Md., Miss Torossian was hired to teach core and mathematics to seventh-graders at Bel Air High School. She spent the majority of her 30-year career teaching French in Montgomery County to junior high students. Well respected by her colleagues, she was also popular with her students for being fair and efficient, as well as being an approachable adult during an often awkward period of growing up.
Miss Torossian retired in 1983 and relocated to Frederick to enjoy her well-deserved retirement. She was an avid reader, having been a student of English Literature, and was fluent in French and Spanish. Miss Torossian possessed an intelligent, dry sense of humor that allowed her to enjoy a wide range of humorous essays, and comic or political satire.
She was very close to her family, communicating via frequent correspondence if not in person. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by five of her six siblings: Robert South (1920-1957), Edith South Morrow (1920-2001), Arthur South (1923-2000), Bayard Torossian (1927-2013), and Marie Torossian Sheehan (1936-2018). She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Torossian Tyeryar-Nagle, of Frederick, Md.
“Aunt Aggie”, as she was called by her many nieces and nephews, will be remembered for her loving and supportive influence on their lives. She shared happy milestones with them: graduations, weddings, birth of children, accomplishments, as well as giving support during times of sickness, accidents, tragedy or death. Her presence was a comfort to all of us during vital transitions or experiences as we learned life lessons. She will be missed dearly by all of her nieces and nephews: Frank Morrow of East Meadow, N.Y.; Steve Morrow of N.Y., N.Y., Fran Morrow McGarvey of the Bronx, N.Y., Joseph Morrow of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; Robert Torossian of Cambridge, Md.; Alice Torossian Montano of Glendale, N.Y.; Gilbert Torossian of Upper Brookville, N.Y.; Lynne Tyeryar of Durham, N.C.; Joseph Tyeryar of Bowie, Md.; Franklin Tyeryar of Alexandria, Va.; Linda Sheehan of North East, Md.; Artin Torossian of Sunland, Calif.; and Elisa Weiman of Perryville, Md.; along with the families of the nieces and nephews (including grand- and grandgrand- of same).
A funeral service will be held on Oct. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High St., Cambridge, Md., with the Rev. Michael Casari officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. The funeral will be followed by burial in her family’s section at Spedden-Seward Cemetery, also in Cambridge, Md.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Tyeryar, Sr., Joseph Tyeryar, Jr., Joseph Montano, Gilbert Torossian, Franklin Tyeryar and Joey Weiman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Agnes Torossian’s name be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) at AGBU.ORG Website.