Al Kordell

Alfred “Al” J. Kordell, 93, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away in Mount Airy, MD on Nov. 19, 2020.
He was born in Johnstown, PA on March 7, 1927, and was the son of Helen Gursky Kordell and John Kordell.
Al served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed cooking, entertaining friends and family, art and animals.
Al was predeceased by his wife Alberta “Rae” Kordell (Houch). He is survived by his daughter Helena Jacobs, sons Steven Kordell (wife Michelle), Daniel Kordell (wife Susan) and Geoffrey Kordell (wife Karen). Al is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, PA, 106 E. Church Street on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church, Ijamsville, on Wednesday Nov. 25 at 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Ste. 200, Frederick, MD 21701. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required. www.keeneybasford.com.