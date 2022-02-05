Alan John Kalons, 74, of Smithsburg, passed away on Jan. 31, 2022. He was born on Sept. 24, 1947, in Riverdale, Maryland, and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was the son of the late Charles and Agnes Jurosco Kalons.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam era. He managed and later owned a service station in Bethesda. He went on to become an automotive sales representative for NAPA Auto Parts. Upon retiring in 2017, he and his wife, Sue Marie, moved to Smithsburg to be close with their sons and their families. He went on to work part time at Lowes, North Hagerstown, where he enjoyed helping the many customers that came in for service.
He and his wife became very active with Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and were leaders of the prayer ministry team. Alan was a “people person” and enjoyed the opportunity to help others.
Alan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Marie; their two sons, Matthew (wife Denise) and Andrew (wife Tracie); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16 N. Main St., Smithsburg, MD 21783. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. at Smithsburg Cemetery on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.