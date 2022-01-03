Alanson N. Storms

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing from this life of Alanson N. “Lance” Storms, age 66, of Frederick, on December 30, 2021 with his loving wife and sister by his side.
Lance was born in Fillmore, NY, son of the late Norman and Marguerite Storms.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After his military service he stopped in Frederick, enroute to Florida, to visit his sister and never left. Indeed, very fortunate for his wife, otherwise they most likely would have never met. During his life, Lance was a jack of all trades, but spent most of his working life in the construction field. At the time of his retirement, he was a painting contractor.
Lance loved being on the water fishing, but in Maryland discovered his greatest joy, crabbing. Nothing made him happier than bringing a fresh bushel or two home for his friends and family to enjoy. He was a great friend to all, never hesitating to lend a hand, whether it be working on your car or helping with a home improvement project.
In his later years Lance battled declining health. He fought courageously, but now his battle is over and he is free from pain and at peace. Our family would like to thank the Frederick Health Hospital ER staff for Lance’s care in the last hours of his life. A special thank you to Dr. Westney, and Lance’s nurse, Ashley, for their incredible compassion and for making his passing as peaceful as anyone could hope for.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Penny; son, Alexander Storms and grandson, Cain Storms. In addition he leaves sisters, Alecia (Ron) Clester, Raymona (Bill) Pohlman, Becky (Fred) Harding, Claudia (Toby) Keeler, Ronalda (Rob) Bliss, and Camilla Storms; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Ackerman and Robert (Susan) Cline; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Cindy Miller and Melissa Ackerman; and brothers-in-law, Ronald and Dennis Cline.
Lance will also be remembered by his close friend, Burt Lawson.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. For everyone’s safety, and in light of the Frederick County mandate, masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.