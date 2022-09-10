Albert D. "Junie" Riffle

Albert D. Riffle “Junie,” 97, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Maryland. He was the husband of the late Audrey Louise Lewis Riffle.
Born Aug. 3, 1925, in Thurmont, Maryland, he was the son of the late Albert Johnson and Nellie Gertrude (Moser) Riffle.
Junie was a 1942 Graduate of Thurmont High School. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps from November 1943 to October 1945 in World War II. He was assigned the Ball Turret position on a B-24 Bomber, flying on 33 missions. Junie was employed by C&P Telephone Co. for over 35 years. He was a life member of Edwin C. Creeger American Legion Post 168 in Thurmont. He also was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Junie enjoyed visiting friends and family. He also enjoyed taking his “ride-abouts” with his son, Scott. They enjoyed their trips to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Williamsburg, Virginia, area, the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland, and the Delmarva beaches. His favorite motto was: “You have wheels? Let’s Go!” In 2021, they enjoyed traveling over 15,000 miles across the country. He enjoyed anything seafood, from eating crab cakes to going to Fords Fish Shack in Leesburg, Virginia, for weekly oysters on the half shell.
He is survived by his son, Scott Douglas Riffle, of Frederick, with whom he lived for four years; his brother, Franklin Riffle and wife Shirley, of Thurmont; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Larry; his daughter-in-law, Debbie; and his brothers, Elwood, Leroy and Kermit.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home (Thurmont), 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, Maryland, where a celebration of Junie’s life journey will take place at 1 p.m. The Rev. James Hamrick will officiate. Interment will be private.
Thank you to Citizen Care staff who took care and provided support.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 (hospiceoffrederick.org/Donate-Support.aspx.)
Dress is casual per the family.