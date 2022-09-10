Albert D. "Junie" Riffle

Albert D. Riffle “Junie,” 97, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Maryland. He was the husband of the late Audrey Louise Lewis Riffle.

Born Aug. 3, 1925, in Thurmont, Maryland, he was the son of the late Albert Johnson and Nellie Gertrude (Moser) Riffle.