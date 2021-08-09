Albert Denton "Denny" Easterday

Mr. Albert Denton Easterday, 51, died unexpectedly on August 5, 2021 in Hagerstown Maryland. He was born in Frederick Maryland on August 14th, 1969 to the parents of Louis Daniel Easterday and Deborah Warfield Ruppert. Albert “Denny” graduated from Damascus High school in 1987. He went on to work for the family business, L. F. Easterday Well Drilling Inc. After many years of serving in the family business, he became an individual entrepreneur, where he started several businesses, including a tow truck company and a tree service. Albert “Denny” was a member of the Damascus Church of God, now known as Lighthouse Ministries in Mt. Airy, Maryland. He was also a faithful donor to Joy Ministries Evangelistic Association based in Virginia Beach, where he served as a dependable volunteer. Albert “Denny” was one of three children, born and raised in Damascus Maryland.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his oldest son, Louis Preston Easterday and wife, Indy; daughter Harley Alexis Easterday; youngest son, Corey Daniel Easterday; sister, Danette Easterday Crawford; sister, Jenna Moss; sister-in-law, Michelle Easterday; step-father, Greg Ruppert; grandchildren, Kalvin Easterday, Ridley Pannuty and Rebel Pannuty and three nieces; Tiffani Easterday, Destiny Crawford and Lily Gier; three nephews, Dustin Easterday and wife Jacy, Brandon Gier and Jordan Gier; and in addition multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was greatly loved by everyone who knew him. He was predeceased by his older brother, Louis David Easterday; grandparents, Albert and Catherine Warfield, and Franklin and Louise Easterday and step-mother, Janet Easterday.
The family welcomes friends for the visitation from 4:00 — 5:00 p.m.on Sunday, August 8th, at Lighthouse Ministries Church, located at 28912 Ridge Rd, Mt. Airy, Maryland 21771. The celebration of life service will then be held at 5:00 p.m. and a reception will follow. The burial will be private on Monday, August 9th at Montgomery United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Preston Easterday, Jake Easterday, Dustin Easterday, Michael Easterday, Gregory Ruppert, Steve Hash, Brandon Gier and Jordan Gier.
The service will be officiated by Rev. Sandra Hamby and Rev. Danette Easterday Crawford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Albert “Denny’s” memory to be made to Lighthouse Ministries. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.