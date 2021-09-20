Albert Edwards

Albert Edward Edwards died in his home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 4, 1936, the only child of the late Chancey and Mildred Ross Edwards. He grew up in the greater Washington, D.C. area, attended Gonzaga College High School and graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in 1954. He was a 1958 graduate of Mt. St. Mary’s University and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He married the late Lois Lipps Edwards in 1959.
After his commissioning, Al and Lois moved to San Francisco, CA where he was stationed at the Presidio. Upon leaving the Marine Corps as a Captain, he and Lois moved back to the Washington, D. C. area where Al worked as an accountant. They moved to Frederick in 1961 where he worked for Aerojet General. They left Frederick in 1964 when Al began working for Avon Products. His career with Avon took them to Newark, DE, Belle Mead, NJ, and Cincinnati, OH. During his time with Avon, Al held positions as a district sales manager, regional director and general manager. Al worked for Tiffany & Company where he attained the position of senior vice president for sales and operations. He joined Mary Kay Cosmetics in 1994 where his work took them to Hong Kong and Australia. Al traveled frequently to China where he played a key role in opening Mary Kay’s operations in China. While living in Melbourne, Al was president of Mary Kay Australia. Al and Lois returned to the US and settled in Dallas where Al continued to work for Mary Kay until his retirement in 1998. Al’s colleagues said his success was based on his ability to identify talent and his passionate leadership. “You always felt like you were a part of something great when you worked with Al.”
After Al’s retirement, he and Lois relocated to Frederick, where he gave his time and energy to many nonprofit organizations. He served on the board of directors for Greater Frederick Development Corporation, Fort Detrick Alliance, Downtown Frederick Partnership, Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley and the Weinberg Center. He was a SCORE volunteer and an active member of the Rotary Club of Frederick serving on numerous committees.
Al’s greatest volunteer efforts were in his support for Catholic education. He served on DeMatha Catholic High School’s advisory board and helped the school develop its first strategic plan. As a result of his efforts, he received the St. John de Matha Medal. Mt. St. Mary’s University awarded him the bicentennial medal for his leadership commitment and dedication in improving Catholic education in Maryland. Al also served on the board of trustees for the Friends of Catholic Education for 21 years and served as president for six. In 2017, Al was awarded the Fr. John McElroy Award from Friends for his dedication and leadership. He also served for several years on the board of trustees for St. John’s Catholic Prep.
While Al’s business career was marked with immeasurable success and rewards, his retirement afforded him the opportunity to demonstrate his civic mindedness, his love of family and his deep connections to old and new friends. Among his most important friendships were with the men of the Thursday Lunch Group and the gatherings on Friday night at La Paz. Al was a central figure in his neighborhood on 2nd Street. Al’s family is grateful to Jennifer Dougherty and her staff at Magoo’s who served him with care and affection during the pandemic and throughout 2021. Al made friends wherever he went but though rich in new relationships, he continued to nourish his friendships which go back to high school, college and his career.
Al is survived by his children Toni Edwards and her husband Gary Leatherman of Adamstown, David Edwards and his wife Carrie of San Francisco, CA and Kristin Slavin and her husband Mike of Arnold, MD; his grandchildren Anne and Lesley Leatherman and Ceara and Grace Slavin. Also, he is survived by his sisters-in-law Maralita Freeny and Pat Lipps, brother-in-law Jay Lipps and his wife Dora and cousin Sandy Jones of Elwood City, PA, and his lifelong friend Bill Mohan of Frederick, MD. He will also be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his devotion to Catholic education, donations can be made to the Lois and Al Edwards Memorial Scholarship, Friends of Catholic Education, P.O. Box 3710, Frederick, MD 21705 or DeMatha Catholic High School, 4313 Madison St., Hyattsville, MD, 20781 or to one of the other non-profits on which he served as a board member.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23rd at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street Frederick, MD, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 24th at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 118 East 2nd Street, Frederick, MD. Interment will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Frederick, MD.