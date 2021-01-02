Mr. Albert Lee Toms, 74, of Thurmont, died Thursday, Dec. 10, at Frederick Health. He was the son of Leroy Toms and Leona Mae Toms.
Lee is survived by his sons, Michael Lee Toms and Mark Allen Toms. He is also survived by his sisters Eva Baker, Ruby Eckenrode, Janet Toms, and JoAnn Dale and his brother Wayne Toms. He is preceded in death by his sisters Catherine Toms and Etta Eckenrode and his brothers Frank Toms and Larry Toms.
Lee served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was also a member of the American Legion and AMVETS. Lee enjoyed watching movies, eating out, and driving his Ford Crown Victoria.