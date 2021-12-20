Albert Martina II

Mr. Albert John Martina II, 88, of Frederick, passed away on December 16, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Freda Martina, who passed on Nov. 11, 2010.
Born December 4, 1933 in Savannah, GA, Albert was the son of the late Albert J. and Lucille Martina. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service, Mr. Martina received his degree in civil engineering from George Washington University. He worked as a civil engineering contractor in the greater Washington, D.C. Metro area until he retired and moved to Frederick, MD. Mr. Martina enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time outdoors.
Mr. Martina is survived by two sons, Albert J. Martina III and wife JoAnn of Henderson, NV, and Vincent Martina of Frederick; a brother, Joseph Martina and wife Helen of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren, Albert IV, Giuseppe, Annamarie, Tyra, Taylor, Angelina, and Giancarlo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Martina’s memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org), or another charity to benefit veterans.