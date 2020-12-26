Mr. Albert S. Clay, 98, of New Market, MD, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Homewood at Frederick. He was the loving husband of the late Geneva Clay who predeceased him on Jan. 29, 2012. They were married 64 years.
Born Aug. 13, 1922 in Frederick, MD. He was the son of Carl Downey Clay and Blanche (Gartrell) Clay.
He was a member of Marvin Chapel UM Church, Mount Airy, MD. Albert served in the Army during World War II in Germany. After returning from the Army, he worked as an automobile mechanic at the Pontiac and Dodge dealer in Ridgeville, MD for almost 50 years.
Surviving are his two sons, Ronnie and Darlene Clay of Middletown, MD and Michael and Debbie Clay of Walkersville, MD. Grandchildren, Evan and wife Jessica Clay from Dillsburg, PA and Adam and wife Brittany Clay from Walkersville, MD; great-grandchildren Elias,Micah, Kaylee and Gabby. Surviving also is a sister, Joan Derr of Miunt Airy, MD. He was predeceased by a grandson, Ronald D. Clay.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, aids and staff at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Hospice Care, and Homewood at Frederick for taking care of our father.
Due to the COVID-19 there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Marvin Chapel UM Chapel 5101 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.