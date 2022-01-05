Albert Snopek

Albert Michael Snopek, 79, and a long-time resident of Lebanon Township, passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by his family, on January 1, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Albert leaves behind his wife Debbie of 44 years and their six daughters; Kristin, Cheryl, Beth, Danielle, Julie, and Shawna and his seven wonderful grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara, in 1976 after 13 years of marriage. He is also survived by his brother, Walter, of Houston, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Albert was born on September 4th, 1942, to Walter and Josephine (Pinkos) Snopek in Bayonne, NJ. He was the Chairman of Radiologic Technology at Middlesex County College in Edison, NJ for 42 years where he inspired countless students to achieve their potential. Albert was also an author and culinary entrepreneur operating a successful catering business, deli, and restaurant among many other endeavors throughout his life.
Some of Alberts most favorite pastimes and interests were having an active farm, sailing, cooking, gardening, home improvement projects, and most importantly to him was spending time with his family.
Albert’s last final selfless act was to donate his body to further the research to find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease. His family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in his honor.
A memorial celebration will be planned for later in 2022.
