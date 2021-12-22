Albertine Baker

Albertine (Tina) Hodgson Baker (93) passed away Dec. 20, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. Born April 13, 1928 in Clarksville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Lee Miller Hodgson and Mary Condon Hodgson. Tina was predeceased by former husband and friend, Nevin S. Baker, of Frederick; and half-brother, Dr. Frank Hodgson (Jan Hodgson), of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Tina attended Parkway Elementary School and was a 1945 graduate of Frederick High School. She attended Stephen’s College in Columbia, Missouri, and Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. She received her master’s degree from Western Maryland (McDaniel) College in Westminster, Maryland.
Tina loved working with children and began her teaching career at Harmony Grove School. She went on to become vice principal at South Frederick (Lincoln) Elementary, where she worked for many years. After becoming a principal, she moved to Green Valley Elementary School, then Parkway Elementary School, where she ended her career in public education in 1990. After retirement, she supervised student teachers from Hood College and Frostburg University.
Tina was past president of the Frederick County Elementary Principals Association; Frederick County Hood Club; Scott Key Developmental Center; and the local chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She was a charter and life member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; a member of the board of Francis Scott Key Memorial Foundation; a member of Frederick County Retired School Personnel; and a member of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, where she served as an elder, and member of the Chimes Circle and scholarship committee.
Tina is survived by four children, Sandra Lee Baker (Tyler Kent), Tucson, Arizona, Anne Baker Klein (Richard Klein), Edmonds, Washington, Carol McGuire Baker (John Olinski), Frederick, Maryland, and James Russell Baker (Paula Baker), Frederick, Maryland. She had four grandsons, Jared W. Klein (Laura), Seattle, Washington, Christopher L. Baker (Megan), Frederick, Maryland, John K. Klein (Kelli), Edmonds, Washington, and Ryan L. Baker (Lauren), Frederick; and eight great-grandchildren, Bennett, Logan, Addison, Bergen, Cordelia, Danielle, Wes and Marna.
She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Colette Baker (Martin Bruder), Frederick, Maryland; cousin, June Hodgson Buckman (Joe), Newport News, Virginia; friend, Kelly Russell, of Frederick, Maryland; loyal helper, Cameron Whitworth; her Dutch’s dinner group; fellow co-workers from South Frederick and Parkway Schools; and many close friends.
Interment will be private. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Scholarship Committee of the Evangelical Reformed Church or the Scholarship Committee of the Retired Teacher’s Association of the Community Foundation.
