Albin E. Cottrell

Albin Emery Cottrell, “Mr. C”, 84, of Frederick, passed Sunday Jan. 10, 2021. Born May 8, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Charles Anderson and Mary Isabelle Cottrell (nee Caldwell). He was the husband to Kathleen Elizabeth Cottrell.
Albin served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He would earn the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was also a Golden Gloves boxer (1954-55), and after his active duty, he went on to serve in the Air Force reserves.
He owned and operated AEC Coffee for more than 22 years before retiring in 1999.
Albin was an avid sportsman. He played fast-pitch softball and senior softball in his later years. He also enjoyed golf with family and friends. He took immense enjoyment from coaching for the Silver Spring Boys & Girls Club. He received many calls and letters of thanks from players and parents over the years recognizing his part in the success of the young men he coached.
Albin was a devoted father to his children, Shawnee Shaw and husband Joe, Shawn “Pat” Cottrell and wife Missy, and Terance Cottrell; loving grandfather of, Shawn Cottrell Jr., Candice Knight, Courtney Orr, Brenden Cottrell, Erica McAdams, Casey Cottrell and Kevin Cottrell, and his cherished great-grandchildren, Shannon, Peyton, Killian, Colin, Alex, Luke, D.J., Wyatt, Kaylin, Brett, Kayleigh, Kinsley and Kaiden. He is survived by his dear brother, John Cottrell; and loving friend, Marilyn Bussink. He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Cottrell and Julian Cottrell; along with sister, Mary Duley.
Al’s kindness and support had no limits, he would literally give you the shirt off of his back. His endearing “so NEAT” will stay in our hearts forever!
Funeral service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of America at the following site: https://www.bgca.org/ or Frederick Health Hospice: https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx.
