Aleta (Rickard) Fox

Aleta Lynn (Rickard) Fox, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, began her heavenly journey all too soon April 25, 2022.
Born July 24, 1957, in Washington, D.C., she was the eldest child and daughter of Glenn Oliver Jr. and Eleanor Louise (Griffith) Rickard, and for over 46 years, she has been married to husband Gary Wade Fox.
Aleta lived her life with an unrivaled passion and dedication to excellence. Whether at work or play, her spirit was one that lifted and supported all around her. She was always there for those in need and gave her all — only asking for a smile and kind words back. She had a unique and robust sense of humor known to all her friends and family — with a penchant for Monty Python and Mel Brooks movies — which she could quote verbatim.
Throughout her adult lifetime, Aleta never stopped learning. While wearing a number of “work hats,” she was able to earn her Bachelor of Science degree and nearly completed her master’s degree. She also accumulated too many technical certifications to list here. Most recently and for more than the past two decades, she served the community by working for the Frederick County Government Information Technology Department as one of its most senior and trusted technical assets — with a variety of titles from applications developer, project manager, database administrator and data center manager. In short, she was the “go-to girl” for many of the divisions within the county with the Division of Fire and Rescue Services being her personal favorite. Prior to this position, she was a project manager and applications developer for several technical consulting companies as well as president of JAEGER communications and even a nursing assistant at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Outside of work, she considered taking care of her family her first priority. She very much enjoyed travel, scuba diving and gardening as well as providing a loving home for numerous rescued dogs and cats.
In addition to her husband Gary, she is survived by her children, Tracey Heims, Jennifer Main and Jeffrey Fox; her brother, John Rickard and wife Valeria; her niece, Olivia; and grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, Hunter, Madilyn and Wyatt. She was predeceased by her brother, Glenn O. Rickard III and her parents.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont.
The funeral service will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.