Alexandra “Sandy” Ann Peeler (nee David), 83, passed away peacefully March 6, 2022. She was a resident of Frederick, Maryland. She was born in Simpson, Pennsylvania, in 1938 to the late Ann (nee Orsefskie) and the late Alexander David. She is survived by her daughters, Kirsten Peeler (Edward Nilges), Heather Peeler (Mathew Yancey) and Paula Peeler (Aaron Remy); four grandchildren; and one step-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, David Peeler. A viewing will be held at Snowden Funeral Home in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, Frederick, Maryland, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peeler Productions Memorial Fund, 201 N. Union Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 (snowdencares.com).
