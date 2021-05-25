Alexis Danielle Hill, 28, of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly May 14, 2021. Her family and friends are shocked and devastated by the loss.
Alexis was born on Dec. 6, 1992, to Rachel Colletta and David Hill. She grew up in Frederick, Maryland, and graduated from Walkersville High School in 2010. After high school, she attended Frederick Community College and Montgomery College, then graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a degree in psychology and social welfare. She was currently enrolled at the University of New England, pursuing a master’s degree in public health. Alexis also chased her dream of being a massage therapist and graduated in 2020 from the North Carolina School of Advanced Bodywork.
In addition to her parents, Alexis is survived by her husband, Erik Van Den Berghe, of Manchester, New Hampshire; brothers, Jonathan Hill (wife Jessie), of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Adam Hill, of Clarksburg, Maryland; stepfather, Joe Colletta of Rockville, Maryland; parents in-law, Don and Paula Van Den Berghe, of Manchester, New Hampshire; brother-in-law, Colin Van Den Berghe (wife Alicia), of Manchester, New Hampshire; her grandparents, Warrick and Christine Hill, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Steve and Anne Lewis, of Everett, Pennsylvania; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
While living in Manchester, Alexis was employed at Waypoint NH as a system of care project coordinator and absolutely loved it. She was an immensely bright light and strong-willed woman who did her best to empower others and make sure those around her felt loved.
Alexis dedicated a lot of time to health and fitness; she particularly enjoyed hiking trails around her new home of New Hampshire as well as refereeing and competing in U.S. powerlifting events all over the East Coast. There was rarely a time that her beloved rescue dog, Murphy, was not by her side. Her love for Murphy was unmatched and never-ending.
The sudden, unexpected loss of Alexis was earth-shattering. Suicide is a silent pandemic that is catastrophic to all hearts involved. The pain Alexis must have been feeling could not have been anything short of unbearable. Alexis fought her demons in silence while her loved ones stood by her side without any realization of the severity of her agony. She somehow thought that we could live on without her, and to be honest, it is going to be the most colossal feat that we will ever have to face. Alexis filled a space in so many hearts and was loved by innumerable individuals who will carry on her legacy forever.
Anyone who knew Alexis knew she was a special soul. She had an immense drive, an incredible sense of humor, and was a positive source in whatever setting she was in. She was a force to be reckoned with, and she is already missed more than words could ever describe. A private memorial will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her honor to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org.