Alfred A. Pansa

Alfred A. “Al” Pansa, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, supported by his family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born on Nov. 7, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Aurelio and Josephine (Tedeski) Pansa. He was married to Frances Joan (Milie) Pansa, his wife of 66 years.
Al is survived by his wife, Frances; and daughters, Regina Crampton and husband Jeff, of Jefferson, Maryland, and Emilia (Amy) Palmer and husband Joel, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Rebecca Palmer and Nicole Crampton; and great-grandchildren Izaya, Talula, Willow, Emilia and Sam. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his infant sister, Delores; and grandchildren, Amanda and Joshua Palmer.
He will also be remembered by his extended family and many friends, colleagues and former players. A special thank-you goes to his longtime friends and neighbors, Jack and Carrie Mehl, and their sons, who have shown such kindness and support, becoming part of the Pansa family.
Al graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1951. He was a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh in 1961, after serving in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956 as a cryptographer during the Korean War. He received his master’s degree in special education from Loyola College in Baltimore.
Al moved his family from Pennsylvania to Frederick in 1961, where he began his career as a special education teacher at Harmony Grove School. He had found his true calling in life. He moved to the newly-built Rock Creek School, where he was a highly dedicated and respected teacher, and he ultimately became the assistant principal for the final few years of his career. There, he became actively involved with the Special Olympics, and he initiated the successful work-study program, where he helped guide many students toward their future career paths. He retired in 1993 after 32 years with Frederick County Public Schools.
Al’s other passion in life was coaching basketball and mentoring countless high school and junior college athletes. He coached for a total of 40 years, beginning at St. John’s Literary Institute, where he coached from 1962 to 1972. He was the head men’s basketball coach at Frederick Community College from 1972 to 1983. He later returned to FCC as an assistant coach for the women’s team from 1995 to 2003, and the men’s team from 2003 to 2013. Al was inducted into four different Halls of Fame throughout the years, each honoring his dedication as an outstanding basketball coach.
After his retirement, Al could often be found golfing, exercising at the gym and having lunch with his buddies. Always an avid sports fan. He loved watching and attending Orioles, Redskins and Ravens games. He also loved spending time at the beach in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, with his entire family.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Frederick.
Al’s family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers from Visiting Angels, Brightstar Care and Frederick Health Hospice for their support during this difficult time.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. June 16, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701. There will be no viewing, and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Al’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.