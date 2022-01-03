Alfred (Buddy) D. Noyes Jr went to be with our Lord on Nov 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Buddy was the son of the late Judge Alfred D. Noyes SR and Katherine Spear Noyes.
Buddy was Born July 6, 1936 in Takoma Park Md He Graduated from Poolesville High School in 1955.
After graduation, Buddy joined the Merchant Marines and served one year then joining the United States navy serving on the USS Kretchmer until 1960. Buddy returned home from service and held various jobs before attending Montgomery college and earning a associates degree in 1968. After college Buddy held several positions helping under privileged and mentally challenged youth until finally becoming a code enforcement officer for Montgomery County Maryland and retiring in 1986.
Buddy and wife Carol spent a lot of their time after retirement serving the lord in many ways including missionary work in such places as Korea.
Buddy was a loving family man and outdoor enthusiast who also had a passion for physical fitness and almost everyday you could find him outside working out with his prized kettle bells and telling anyone who would listen how old he was and how many pounds he could lift and if you didn’t believe him, he would be happy to show you, his muscles.
Buddy is survived by his Loving wife of 59 years Wilma (Caroll) Noyes of Beallsville, Md. Two sisters, Shelia Noyes of Florida and Nancy Morningstar of Florida One son, Alfred A. Noyes of Frederick and one daughter, Laura K. Cabahug of Baltimore grandsons Philip A Cabahug of Georgia and Joseph C. Cabahug of Beallsville One great grandaughter, Emily Cabahug of Georgia along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held January 15 at 1 p.m. at 2022 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Poolesvile, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to ST. Josephs Indian School, P.O Box 326 Chamberlin SD 57326
He who hears my word and believes in him who sent me has everlasting life. —John 5:24.