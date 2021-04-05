Alfred Cooper, Jr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Alfred Thomas “Tommy” Cooper Jr., announces his passing. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Norma J. “Jeannie” Cooper, of 34 years, and his loving great-grandson, Jayden M. Smith, who was the light of his Pap Pap’s life.
Tommy, 57 years old, was a lifetime resident of Brunswick and Rosemont. He passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was employed by CSX Brunswick as a yardmaster. He loved to spend time in his yard taking care of his wife’s flowers. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and playing cards with his friends.
Surviving are his mother, Clara Charlene Cooper and her significant other, Paul Herzog; sister and her husband, Lisa and Hubert R. “Huey” Brown III and their daughter, Kara; sister, Traci Cooper and her children, Zach and Brooke Hahn; his Aunt Becky and Uncle Billy Keeney; cousin, Aimee and Brad Fisher and their son, Maddox. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Thomas Cooper Sr.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Amanda Albert, Kayla Albert, Makenzie and Zane Philyaw, and Eva Albert Long; five great-grandchildren, Milka and Avery Dan, Alainia and Olivia James, and Emmersyn Heminway. He was also loved by Tracy Green. He will also be missed by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary and Wayne Arnold, Joyce and Sam Brown, Patti Lancaster and her friend, Mark Venit. Tommy will also be remembered by his three best friends, Clayton Dalton, Ronnie Wenner, and Richard “Sketter” Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, Maryland.
A celebration of Alfred’s life journey will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick. Pastor Hubert R. Brown III will officiate. Final resting place will be in the Jefferson Reformed Cemetery in Jefferson.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.