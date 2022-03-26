Alfred E. “Zeke” Hurley, 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Susan Jennifer Priest-Hurley, and was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth.
Born on June 27, 1937, in Damascus, Maryland, he was the son of the late Gilmore Hurley and Loretta (Brandenburg) Hurley.
He formerly owned and operated a painting and drywall company.
He was a very generous and kind man. He was always helping others and loved to entertain.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Bruce Edward Hurley and Ronald Lee Hurley; daughter, Connie Burke; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Hurley and Arthur Hurley; and sisters, Ann Ashley and Ruth Grigg.
He was predeceased by a son, David Allen Hurley; and a brother, Harold Hurley.
A celebration of Alfred’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 199 North Place, Frederick.
Those who cannot attend physically may use the following link to witness live broadcast http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/frederickmarylandstake
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.