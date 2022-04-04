Alfred F. Maggi, 83, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away peacefully from his life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Sycamore Acres II Assisted Living Home. He was born on Oct. 10, 1938, in Georgetown. He was the son of Angelo and Frances Dursa Maggi. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Darnell, and brother, Angi Maggi.
He was a graduate of Holy Trinity Grade School and Bishop John Carroll. After 30 years of service, he retired from the federal government as a cartographer, continuing to work as a bartender at the Chantilly National Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed bowling, softball, word search books, reading, going to casinos and spending time with his family. He loved and would do anything for his family when they needed his help.
Alfred F. Maggi will be remembered with love by his surviving daughter, Debbie and Kevin Mahoney of Frederick, MD; sons, Victor and Kim Maggi, Steven and Donna Dukes, from Boonsboro, MD, and Kenny Maggi and Jeff Bishop, of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren, Justin Maggi, Jennifer Maggi, and Kristen Mahoney; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Maggi, Jace and Jax Maggi.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 from the FSK Chapel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD. Interment will immediately follow in the cemetery.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.