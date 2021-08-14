Alfred Shockley

Alfred P. Shockley, 88, president of Shockley Honda of Frederick and well-known civic leader and philanthropist, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Homewood at Crumland surrounded by his family.
A native and current resident of Frederick, Al was born Dec. 23, 1932, to Uriah B. and Bernice Shockley. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Kelly Shockley; and three loving children, A. Patrick Shockley, of Frederick, Michael K. Shockley and wife Jill, of Middletown, and Marisa A. Shockley and husband Paul Allen, of Frederick. He was extremely proud of his three loving grandchildren, David, of Frederick, Maryland, and Paul and Kelly, of Middletown. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane Sanders, of Frederick. He was predeceased by a son, Steven J. Shockley, who died in 1995; and his brother, Uriah B. Shockley Jr.
Growing up in Frederick during the 1940s, Al was a competitive swimmer and worked as a lifeguard both locally and in Ocean City, Maryland. After graduating from Frederick High School in 1951, Al continued his education at Washington College before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. While stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, he was a lifeguard at Onslow Beach, and it was there that he met Patricia Kelly of Bethesda, Maryland, while she was vacationing. Al and Patti married in 1957 and returned to Maryland to begin their life together — and what would become a successful and award-winning career in the automotive business.
Al’s strong work ethic and gregarious personality propelled him through the sales and management ranks at several automotive dealerships in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties over the following two decades. He returned to Frederick as general manager of Jenkins Motors in 1969. In 1972, Al opened Shockley Volkswagen, Inc. He added an Audi franchise in 1974, followed by the Honda (1976) and Mazda (1989) brands. In 1985, Shockley Honda was relocated to the company’s new sales and service facility at 7400 Shockley Drive, where it remains today, and the Mazda and Volkswagen lines were sold in 1991. Al proudly turned day-to-day leadership over to his daughter, Marisa, and son Michael, who serve as corporate vice presidents, in 1980.
He was named Frederick County Business Person of the Year in 1984, Maryland Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year in 1994, and Master Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004 by the Entrepreneur Council of Frederick County. Al Shockley not only built a major Frederick County business but also served as a past vice-president of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; as a director of the Frederick County Economic and Community Development Commission; and on the U.S. Small Business Administration Advisory Council. He was also a board member of several local businesses and banks, including Marken & Bielfeld, Inc., Frederick Trading Company, Thurmont Bank/Suburban Trust/Sovran of Maryland, Maryland National Bank/NationsBank, Bank of America and Fredericktowne Bank & Trust.
Within his own industry, Al was the recipient of a Time Magazine Quality Dealer Finalist Award in 1987 for excellence in sales, service, customer satisfaction and community activities. He served on the boards of the National Automobile Association and the American International Automobile Dealers Association, and he was president of the Maryland New Car/Truck Dealers Association in 1994. He received the 1981 AIADA Sports Illustrated Import Dealer of Distinction Award, and his dealership has garnered numerous service and quality dealer awards over the years.
Al made time to serve a wide array of nonprofit organizations throughout his career. Under his leadership, more than $60 million was raised for various capital projects throughout the community.
Serving on the Hood College Board of Trustees for 18 years, Al co-chaired the Hood College Campaign for the Second Century, which raised more than $57 million for capital improvements and endowment. As part of their commitment to the college, Al and Patti established the Alfred P. and Patricia A. Shockley Endowed Scholarship to benefit Frederick County students attending Hood.
He also chaired the Frederick Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, was a member of the FMH Development Council, and chaired a major hospital renovation and expansion campaign in 1984 that raised $3 million. Al received the FMH Good Samaritan Award in 1996. He led the Frederick County YMCA’s 1983 campaign to build the gymnasium at its downtown location and served on the Y’s Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame committee in the 1970s.
The son of deaf parents, Al was sensitive to the needs of the deaf and hearing impaired and maintained a strong lifelong relationship with the Maryland School for the Deaf, where his parents received their education. Appointed by the governor of Maryland to the MSD Board of Visitors, he founded the Maryland School for the Deaf Foundation in 1987 and served as its inaugural president, laying the groundwork for the expanded support that funds scholarships and other resources at MSD today.
In his youth, Al was a Cub Scout at North Market Street Elementary School and belonged to Boy Scout Troop 261. During the 1970s, he and Patti were actively involved with the Waverley Elementary Cub Scouts, and in 2001, Al was the proud recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award from the National Capital Area Boy Scouts Association.
In his more than four decades of community service, Al served on the boards of the Frederick County Historical Society, the Community Foundation of Frederick County, Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick. An active fundraiser for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, he served as honorary chairman of the association’s Memory Walk from 1992 through 1998.
Al was a life member of the Elks, the American Legion and the Shangri-La Detachment of the Marine Corps League, and a past president of the Frederick Lions Club.
In retirement, Al and Patti Shockley traveled widely, particularly enjoying trips to Italy and visits to nearly all the presidential libraries and museums across the U.S., exploring places they would have otherwise missed. Al also enjoyed playing golf and visiting with friends and family at their homes in Frederick and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. A celebration of his life will be held immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor can be made to Frederick Health ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, Maryland (www.keeneybasford.com).