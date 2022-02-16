Alfredo R. “Al” Ferraioli, 88, of Monrovia, departed this world to be with our Lord on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Marlene A. Ferraioli (Robinson). They would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on March 1.
Born on July 27, 1933, he is now reunited with his father, the late Carmen Ferraioli Sr., and brother, Carmen Ferraioli Jr.
Alfredo came to the United States from Salerno, Italy, in 1954. He joined the U.S. Army and served four years.
He worked several decades with IBM and later Lockheed Martin, with distinguished awards and recognition for technology designs through implementation that are staples in most residential, commercial, air, land, sea and space electrical and computer and mobile systems. After retirement, he and coworkers used knowledge of electrical engineering, breadboard designing, laser and experiences to lead the green energy movement from design through fruition of LED lighting installed in several public-school systems and subsequently adapted as a standard. He was very active in company and community sports, with a particular fondness of tennis and soccer and subsequently after retirement bicycle racing and marathons. He always gave his opponents a glimmer of hope of winning while subtly teaching them skills and encouragement to improve, then quickly close out the challenge with a glint in his eye that let you know you only experienced a fraction of his abilities and brought to light the true scope of learning that was ahead. Even in his 60s, athletes half his age experienced and learned that his ambition, tenacity, practice, drive for achievement and commitment to any challenge could accomplish anything and was an example to follow.
Alfredo’s ambition, intellect, drive for achievement and excellence not only influenced his professional successes but his community and family as well. His family cherishes the stories and laughs from him taking them boating, fishing, crabbing and water skiing. He created fond memories by coaching several years of girls softball, teaching his daughters Josephine “Josie” Ferraioli and Cynthia “Cindy” Ferraioli (Robert Sorensen) and their friends sports, and other adventures included great laughs and life skill-building experiences. Another blessing: experiencing him do it again with his granddaughter, Brianne Schmidt (J. Vincent). In tennis matches between he and Richard Sorensen, their competitiveness continued after dinner with hot chili pepper contests. Forever in the family’s memories: hearing him fly by the dining room window, returning from the pepper garden yelling, “Hot, hot, hot,” to the kitchen sink water faucet and Richard wisely conceding the win.
Funeral services will be for immediate family, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home.