Alice Bottomly, born Nov. 23, 1936, left this gracious earth March 29, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85 while residing in Rocky Ridge, Maryland. Alice is now with her loving husband, Randolph, and her very outgoing and carefree son, Danny, in heaven. Alice is survived by her son, Randy; and her daughter, Beverly Bottomly. She is also survived by her sisters, Frances Justice and Sherry Wertz; her brother, Wetzel Malcolmb; her granddaughters, Brooke Bottomly, Ashley Hanlon and Nichole Bottomly; and her great-grandson, Jaylen Dotson. Alice was a loving, kind and gentle soul on this earth. She spent her days always making sure she made time for God and prayer. Her children were always her No. 1 priority and made sure they had the best life they could have growing up. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and always had a way of making them feel exponentially special. She also had a special one-of-a-kind place in her heart for her great grandson, Jaylen. She undoubtedly loved him with all her heart. The world went a bit dimmer when Alice decided to gain her wings and become one with Jesus, but her spirit will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She left her mark on this earth, no doubt, sometimes stubborn and straight to the point, but she would always make you feel loved and leave you laughing. Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Laytonsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at barberfhlaytonsville.com.
