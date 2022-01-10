Alice Calloway

Alice Elizabeth Burrows Calloway, 92, of Rockville passed away on January 5, 2022. She was the loving wife of Roy Calloway, Jr. (deceased) of 70 years.
Born June 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Carlton S. Burrows, Sr. and Mary Straley Roberts Burrows. Alice lived on Travilah Road in Rockville, MD for 75 years. Alice was a stay-at-home mom who raised four children and five grandchildren.
She is survived by her three Daughters; Brenda Butt, Janine Roe, and Bonnie Butt (husband Charlie). Grandchildren; Lisa Calloway, Stephanie Rice (husband Todd), Jim Butt (wife Sarah), Rodney Carter (wife Alicia), Kevin Roe (wife Shannon), Rick S. Calloway, Brian Butt, and Bonnie Jean Donaghy (husband Jimi). Great-Grandchildren; Devon Butt, Brittney Strausbough (husband Zach), Colin Carter, Emily Butt, Noah Rice, Jayden Butt, Eamon Donaghy, Connor Carter, Kai Donaghy, Wyatt and Elliana Roe. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by Son; Clarence Richard Calloway, Sons-in-law; Rick Butt and Stony Roe.
A visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18th with a service beginning at noon at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. Interment will follow in the Veterans Gardens of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. To sign the online guest and express condolences go to www.resthaven.us.