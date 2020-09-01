Alice Kells, 94, of Thurmont and Emmitsburg, MD, returned home to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2020. She was born in Flushing, New York, and was the daughter of the late Albert Ellsworth Lewry and Wynona Marinda (nee) Hopkins. Alice received a diploma from Bayside High School and went on to college at Bucknell University where she played women’s softball and received a BS in Education. She attended Columbia Teacher’s College in New York City, receiving a master’s in education, and taught junior high science classes in Northport, NY.
Alice married the late Robert Kells on Dec. 19, 1953, at The Church on the Hill in Flushing, NY. The couple moved to Huntington, NY, where Robert opened an antique store (Kellwood Studios) while Alice remained home to raise a family. She was extraordinarily artistic and pursued many hobbies over the years including: ceramics, fired in a home kiln; counted cross-stitch; oil painting; coin and stamp collecting; genealogy; making jewelry with polished stones; leatherworking; and, painting duck decoys. Alice enjoyed golfing, swimming, boating and bowling. She and her husband also ran home-based, mail order businesses selling U.S. postage stamps, duck decoys and Fenton art glass.
Alice and her husband were active members of Central Presbyterian and Old First Presbyterian Churches in Huntington, NY, and United Methodist Churches in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington. Alice’s lovely voice graced the choirs of these churches and that of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Waldorf, MD. She was last a member of Weller United Methodist Church in Thurmont.
In her last years in Thurmont, Alice enjoyed the company of her beloved beagles, Happy and Scout. She was also beloved by the wonderful, caring staff of St. Joseph’s Ministries in Emmitsburg, where she spent her last days.
Loving Mom, devoted wife, woman of faith, Alice Kells was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by many. She is survived by two sons, Rev. Robert E. Kells, Jr., and his wife Joyce M. Kells of Thurmont, MD; David A. Kells and his wife Rebecca C. Kells of Reynoldsburg, OH; three grandchildren: Sarah M. Kells; Natalie R. Elliott and her husband, Peter J.; Andrew E. Kells.
Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth, Queens County, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.