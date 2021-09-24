Alice Loy, 93, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Born May 2, 1928, she was the daughter of Thomas Mobley and Delma (Duvall) Mobley.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Harris (Jerry), Barbara Mullinix (Glenn) and Betty Hunt; one brother-in-law; and one sister-in-law. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandsons.
She predeceased by a daughter, Virginia Smith; a grandson, Michael Ernst; a great-grandson, Jerry Stanley; and three sons-in-law, Wayne Hahn, Bob Hunt and Carroll Adkins.
She worked at the Mount Airy Pants Factory and then later at Beall’s Farm, where she retired in 2020.
Alice loved working with flowers and gardening in her free time. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and doing word searches. Alice was also an avid singer and enjoyed karaoke. She took great pride in hosting her family’s Christmas partys.
She will especially be remembered by dear friends, Danny and Christine Beall, and granddaughter Alexandra.
A celebration of Alice’s life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.