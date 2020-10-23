Alice M. Kleinfeld

Alice Marie Kleinfeld, 94, of Frederick, passed Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Record Street Home. Born May 24, 1926 in Farmingdale, New York, to the late Henry N. and Emilie C. (nee Harbach) Rowehl.
Alice graduated from City Hospital School of Nursing in New York. She would go on to work as a registered nurse in New York, Maryland and Maine. After retiring, she opened the Home Health Care Store in Rockland, Maine. She was the president of the Mid-Coast Chapter American Cancer Society. Alice would also go on to become the founding president of the Knox County (Maine) Business and Professional Women’s organization.
She relocated to Adamstown, Maryland in 1996. Alice was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, where she would volunteer as an office staff member for several years.
Alice is survived by her children, Emil Kleinfeld of Picayune, Mississippi, and Anna Remsberg of Sidney, Ohio; grandchildren, Shannon Kleinfeld of Picayune, Mississippi, and Christopher Williams of Leesburg, Virginia; great-granddaughter Isabella Kleinfeld of Picayune, Mississippi; brother-in-law, Fred Berg of Cushing, Maine; sister-in-law, Carol Rowehl of Colonie, New York; 13 nieces and nephews; and several dear friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters, her son-in-law, Garry Remsberg Sr., one niece, and three nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, led by the Rev. Carl Gregg of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. A link will be made available on the church’s website (www. frederickuu.org).
Memorial donations may be made in Alice’s name to the Record Street Home, 115 Record St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.