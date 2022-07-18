Alice McDaniel

Alice Elaine McDaniel, 72, of Frederick, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Kline Hospice House in Frederick. Born Nov. 26, 1949, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late William Howard McDaniel Sr. and Barbara Mae Hutchinson-McDaniel. She was the wife of Robert “Bruce” Harbin.
She was a graduate of the University of Maryland, receiving her degree in biology. She enjoyed dog grooming, training dogs and horses, and she was the top breeder of Salukis in the United States for three years in a row.
Surviving in addition to her husband are siblings, William Howard McDaniel Jr. and wife JoAn, of Charleston, South Carolina, Pat Mudrick and husband David, of Reston, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service, 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick. Interment will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery in Libertytown.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her tribute wall at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.