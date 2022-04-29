Alice Gene Meacham, 93, recently of Urbana, Maryland, passed from this life Friday, April 15, 2022.
Alice Gene was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Jesse Glenn and Zelda Mae (Potter) Stratton, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1946. She wed Edgar Morris Meacham in 1948, and they were married for 66 years. Alice Gene was the last music education graduate from Oklahoma A&M College before it became Oklahoma State University in 1957. She received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling in 1970 from West Texas State University.
Alice Gene was a public school music educator in Oklahoma and Texas before moving to Kansas in 1970. She served as a high school counselor at Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri, before retiring in 1994. She thrived on working with the wonderful young people there and especially enjoyed sponsoring and directing the 87th Street Gang, a contemporary folk-rock group that entertained throughout the greater metropolitan area for more than 25 years. She also sponsored several substance abuse prevention groups: FRIENDS and HI-STEP.
More recently, she was an active member of the Overland Park Church of Christ in Kansas for 39 years; the Alameda Church of Christ in Norman, Oklahoma, for eight years; the Fuquay-Varina Church of Christ in North Carolina for one year; and the Rockville Church of Christ in Maryland for two years. Her home church will always be Frisco Avenue, then Custer Avenue, Church of Christ in Oklahoma, where she was taught and nurtured in her Christian faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Christi Meacham, of Norman, Oklahoma; grandson, Kris (Jennifer) Weidling, and great-granddaughters, Madison and Brooklyn, of Urbana, Maryland; two grandsons, Jesse Murphy, of Lawrence, Kansas, and Jimmy Murphy, of Kansas City, Kansas; brother, David (Emily) Stratton, of Norman, Oklahoma; sister, Marsie (Eddie) Walton, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; special relatives, Pete and Connie Doughty, and Michael Meacham, of Norman, Oklahoma; and many family members, friends and former students whom she cherishes forever. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jesse Glenn Stratton; husband, Edgar Meacham; daughter, Cathey Snell; and granddaughter, Sandy Allen.
“I was blessed to have lived with grandson Kris and his wife and daughters the last five years in North Carolina and Maryland. What a wonderful way to end life’s journey, with people you love the most.” Alice Gene Meacham, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Custer Avenue Church of Christ, 2601 Custer Ave., Clinton, Oklahoma, with a meet and greet following. Interment will be at the Clinton City Cemetery at 4 p.m. The 2 p.m. service will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel, Custer Avenue Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westview Boys’ Home, 120 W. Broadway St., Hollis, OK 73550, or a charity of your choice.