Alice Smith

Mrs. Alice L. Smith, 84, of Frederick, MD, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, while under hospice care at Country Meadows in Frederick, MD.
She was born in Terra Alta, West Virginia, to the late John and Mabel Pingley.
She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Smith, her husband of 65 years.
She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick, where she sang many years in the choir, served as a Stephen minister, and was involved in other fundraisers and activities. She was a devoted, caring, and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be sorely missed.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, William (Lucille), John (Helen); Virginia (Horace), Robert (Agatha), and Myra; also, by three nephews (Michael, Johnny, and Robbie), her parents-in-law, Garald and Freda, and sister-in-law, Hope.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Lavon (Michael) Toole, Jeanene (Patrick) Burke, Donna (Abe) Goldstein, and Janice Fisher. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Meaghan, Maureen, Brian, Eileen, Greg, Max, and Ryan, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a future date to be determined. A private burial will be held, with arrangements made by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home in Frederick. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 West Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701.