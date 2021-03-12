Alice Wilcom

Alice “Dolly” Lease Wilcom, 82, of Walkersville, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Citizens Nursing and Rehabilitation in Frederick. Born July 1, 1938, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lease and Garnetta Smith Lease. She was wife of the late Anthony “Gump” Lawrence Wilcom who died in 2010.
She was a graduate of Walkersville High, Class of 1956. She was a lifelong dairy and grain farmer with her husband. She was a lifelong member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, past president and life member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post 282 and member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Alice was active in the Frederick County Farm Bureau, Capital Milk Producers, and Maryland and Virginia Producer Co-Op. She enjoyed going to Ocean City, horseback riding, gardening and being outdoors, and later in life riding her four-wheeler on the farm.
Surviving are sons, Larry Charles Wilcom and wife Stacey, of Taneytown, and Alan Lease Wilcom and wife Lynn of Walkersville; sister, Sharon Keilholtz and husband James, of Emmitsburg; and grandchildren, Kyle, Kristen, Courtney, Ashley and Allison Wilcom.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Milton “Sonny” Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Ron Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Hill Cemetery, c/o Jim Poole, 10828 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro, MD 21798.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.