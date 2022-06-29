Alice Wright

Alice Devone (nee Nicodemus) Wright, 84, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Sun Valley at the Meadows after a battle with dementia.
She was the beloved wife of the late George A. Wright Sr., who passed Oct. 24, 2004.
Born May 9, 1938, in Frederick County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Eli S. A. Nicodemus and the late Margaret (nee Bowers) Nicodemus.
She graduated in 1956 from Frederick High School, and she attended all the school reunions except last year.
She worked in her earlier years at Springfield State Hospital until the birth of her children. She was a golden member of Linganore United Methodist Church. Alice enjoyed going to auctions with her husband; going to carnivals; having breakfast with the ladies; attending her grandchildren’s activities; spending time with her children and grandchildren; and just riding around.
She is the devoted mother of Wanda Smith and her husband Mike, and son, George “Buddy” Wright Jr. and Denise; loving grandmother of Steven and wife Katelyn Smith, Justine and husband Justin Mathis, Valerie and husband Chet Rockwood, Matthew and wife Cheyenne Smith, and Emily Wright; devoted great-grandmother of Kyliee, Madison, Logan, Carly and Abigail Mathis, Carson and Corbin Rockwood, Kace and Virginia Smith, and Eli Smith; and the loving sister of Kitty Nicodemus, Mary Lescalleet, Irene Renner and Bonnie Wright.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna; sister, Shirley; and brother, George.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, 212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Interment will take place at Linganore United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bridging Life Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, and online condolences may be expressed at burrier-queen.com.