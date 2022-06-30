Allan "Kim" Routzahn, age 66, of Frederick, Maryland, known to his family and friends as "Kim," passed away at his home June 28, 2022.
He was born in Frederick Nov. 23, 1955, and was the son of Harry E. Routzahn Jr. and Margaret "Sue" Fisher Routzahn.
In his younger years, Kim enjoyed playing football and being coached by his father. In 1973, he graduated from Frederick High School, where he participated on the wrestling team, placing second in the 1971 Maryland state wrestling championship as a featherweight wrestler.
Kim retired from Pepco (NRG), Dickerson, Maryland, after 40 years with many fond memories of his career and escapades with lifelong friends and co-workers.
Kim was an avid fisherman and hunter, especially enjoying his times at the White's Ferry Sportsman Club over the past 50-plus years, enjoying fishing and hunting with his dad. Kim had a special bond with his father, his lifelong buddy. He was a sports enthusiast and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed bowling, pool tournaments and just having a good time enjoying family and friends — with a Schlitz beer in his hand.
Kim is survived by his two children, Kimberly Hannan and Anna Louise Routzahn; grandchildren, Lucas Hannan and Kaylee Moser; sisters, Harriet Routzahn Powell and Laurie Sue Lynch; niece and nephews, Destiny Cole and daughter Gracie Belle Cole, Raymond T. Knesel Jr. and Joseph Lynch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Troy Moser.
Family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice , 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.