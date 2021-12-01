Allen Edward Baker, Jr., 70, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Mr. Baker was born January 31, 1951 in Leesburg, Virginia, son of the late Allen Edward Baker, Sr. and Kathryn Elizabeth Merchant Baker.
He was a conductor for CSX Transportation.
He was a member of the American Legion, Eagles Club, Charles Town VFW and Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
He married Donna Lee Manns on July 16, 1969 in Frederick, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are his mother; a son, Edward Lee Baker (Whitney Paige Shelton) of Strasburg, VA; daughter, Michelle Kathryn Pierce (Jason) of Wernersville, PA; two grandchildren, Rainaa and Seth Pierce; four sisters, Christine Hoopengardner, Dorothy Horton, Wanda Mitchell, and Jeanette Marsh; brother, Robert L. Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 P.M. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lung Association and/or Americas911Ride.org.