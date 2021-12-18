Allen D. Lewis, Sr.

Allen Doyle Lewis Sr., passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2021.
He was just shy of 90, born on Jan. 5, 1932, to Guy V. Lewis Sr. and Lottie Mainhart Lewis in Sellman, Maryland.
He was the last of his six siblings (Guy Lewis Jr., Marjorie Randles, Wendell Lewis, Barbara Kanode and Marshall J. Lewis) to go home to the Lord to be with his mom, dad, loving wife, Barbara, and siblings.
He married Barbara Jean Fraley on Sept. 15, 1951, and together they spent nearly 65 wonderful years together before Barbara Jean’s passing on March 29, 2016.
Allen and Barbara are survived by four children, Elaine Cuthbertson (and husband Randy), of Charleston, South Carolina, Allen Lewis Jr. (and wife Becky), of Lakewood, Washington, Larry Lewis (and wife Teresa), of Adamstown, Maryland, and Gary Lewis, of Dickerson, Maryland. Through their loving spirit, the world was also blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Jennifer Perkins, Kelly Higgins, Shannan Jones, Larry Lewis Jr and Ryan Cuthbertson; and nine wonderful great-grandchildren. Allen grew up on the family farm near Beallsville, Maryland, and later on, he started a career with the Washington Gas Light Company, working in Washington, D.C., and later becoming foreman at the Rockville Station, where he cherished coworkers who affectionately called him “Slippery.” He loved hunting, fishing, traveling to spend time with family across our beautiful country, and hosting family and friends at home.
He will be remembered as a man of character, a leader, a true patriot with a deep and fierce love of our great country, and a great chef and cook! Most importantly, we will remember him as a loving husband, dad, granddad (Dan Dan), and great-granddad (Great Dan Dan). He blessed his family with a happy and loving home. Saddened by his absence, our spirits are lifted by unforgettable memories of his laughter, the twinkle in his blue eyes, and the deep and endearing love he had for all of us. He will watch over us until we meet again. Our hearts have been broken but will forever be filled by his love, which touched each of our lives and left us — and the world — a much better place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department, 19801 Beallsville Road, Beallsville, MD 20839 or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.