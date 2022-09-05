Mr. Allen LaMar O’Hara, age 98, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Born Jan. 9, 1924, near Adamstown, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth O’Hara. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Margaret Keller O’Hara.
LaMar, or “Babe” as he was known to his family, was born and raised on the family farm and graduated from Frederick High School. As the youngest of seven children, he was the last remaining of his siblings and in-laws. As a farm youth, he worked with horses on the farm, learning how to care for them before working them in the fields. He showed horses at several local fairs. After graduating from high school, he worked with his brother John on the farm.
He met Mary, the love of his life, at Sears Roebuck & Co. in downtown Frederick. They married on Nov. 20, 1947. In subsequent years, they farmed in the areas of Ijamsville and Ballenger before settling on a farm on Cap Stine Road in 1953, where he lived the remainder of his life. Next to his faith and his family, dairy farming was his life. He worked diligently seven days a week on the farm, where he took great pride in his dairy cattle and the crops he raised.
LaMar was a member of Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church (formerly St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church) on Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Mr. O’Hara was a 50-plus-year member of the Carroll Manor Grange, the Frederick County Farm Bureau, and the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. In addition to the farm, he drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools and worked at the Frederick Livestock Auction for many years. He enjoyed gardening, and volunteering at church, the Grange and 4-H Camp Center.
In addition to his wife, Mr. O’Hara is survived by his two sons, Allen and his wife Janice, and Eddie and his wife Kay, all of Frederick. He is survived by six grandsons, Edward and wife Elizabeth, of Frederick, Richard and wife Shimae, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Brian and wife Kimberly, of New Canaan, Connecticut, David and wife Erin, of Walkersville, Steven and wife Johanna, of Reisterstown, and Danny and wife Laura of Palm City, Florida; two granddaughters, Emily O’Hara, of Frederick, and Jennifer Hise and husband Adam, of Columbia, Maryland; and 19 great-grandchildren, Bethy O’Hara, of Frederick, Ross O’Hara, of Morgantown, West Virginia, 2nd Lt. Sterling and wife Kea O’Hara, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Eli and Pearl O’Hara, of Frederick, Lucy and Corbin O’Hara, of Palm City, Florida, Sadie O’Hara, of Frederick, Devin and Tanner O’Hara, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Isaac, Eva and Joy O’Hara, of Walkersville, Rebekah, Everett and Creighton O’Hara of Reisterstown, and Nathan, Andrew and Benjamin Hise, of Columbia, Maryland.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. O’Hara was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen; his siblings, Mary Minnick and husband Elmer, John O’Hara and wife Ethel, Pearl Hoffman and husband Lawrence, Paul Ruley O’Hara and wife Edna, Elizabeth Page and husband William, and Nellie O’Hara; in-laws, Robert Keller and wife Oneida, Richard Keller and wife Pauline, Russell Keller and wife Lorraine, Katherine Fink and husband Harold, and Amos Keller Jr. and wife Gerri; great-grandchildren, William and Wallace O’Hara, and Titus O’Hara; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Services will be held at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Rev. Terri Driver-Bishop will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center, 3702 Basford Road, Frederick, MD 21703, or Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703.