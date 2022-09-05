Allen LaMar O'Hara

Mr. Allen LaMar O’Hara, age 98, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Born Jan. 9, 1924, near Adamstown, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth O’Hara. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Margaret Keller O’Hara.

LaMar, or “Babe” as he was known to his family, was born and raised on the family farm and graduated from Frederick High School. As the youngest of seven children, he was the last remaining of his siblings and in-laws. As a farm youth, he worked with horses on the farm, learning how to care for them before working them in the fields. He showed horses at several local fairs. After graduating from high school, he worked with his brother John on the farm.