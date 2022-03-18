Allen Thacker, loving son, brother, father and pappy, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 14, 2022. He was 71.
Born Feb. 26, 1951, in Mount Airy, Maryland, he was the son of Carroll and Edith (Haines) Thacker.
He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed socializing with his many friends — he never met a stranger. Hunting, fishing, sitting outside, horses and exploring back roads were some of his passions, as well as his love for his dog, Diamond.
He will be remembered for his spirited and stubborn personality, his sense of humor and, most of all, his love for his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, daughter, Allison Thacker (Keith Powers), and son, Robert Thacker (Rachael); grandchildren, Brantley Weller, Brelynn Powers and Grayson Thacker; sister, Carol Thacker-Burdette (John Burdette); nephews, Shane Thomas, Jamie Thomas, Jeffrey Thomas and John Burdette Jr. (Terry); niece, Monica Burdette; great-nephew, Garrett Burdette; great-niece, Heather Burdette; and many friends.
He was preceeded in death by his father, Carroll Thacker; mother, Edith Thacker; brother, Robert Thomas; and son-in-law, Michael Weller.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24.
Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mount Airy, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.