On March 31, 2022, Allison Joi Callahan, beloved daughter of Patrick and Laura, passed away suddenly. She is survived by her loving brother and sister, Cory and Kelly. She was the niece of Eric and Cecilia Strauch, and cousin of Jacob, Julia, Jessica and Jenna; niece of Lou and Fran Callahan, and cousins of Meghan, Kevin and Kyle; niece of Teresa and Harry Rowley, and cousin of Marc and wife, Rachel, and Matthew; niece of David and Judy Sohl and cousin of Michelle, Katie and husband, Craig, Jenni and husband, Aaron, and Luke and husband Zack. Also survived by her loving extended family and many friends.
Although Allison struggled for many years, she was a light to all who met her! She especially loved her cat Lulu, playing softball, going to the lake and beach with her family and anything related to “The Office” TV show. She was the proud owner of Doggy Style, her dog and cat grooming business, and loved all the animals and clients she worked with. She had a wonderful sense of humor that brought joy to everyone. The most amazing thing about Allison was that, even from kindergarten, when another child or person was not included, she was always the one to say, “You can play with us,” or, “You can join us”. She was selfless in giving of herself to those less fortunate than her and shared all she had.
Even though she is not with us physically, her spirit will be with us always until we meet again in heaven! We will always love you, Allison!
The family will receive visitors on Monday from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Harry H. Witzke’s Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, in Woodstock, MD followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allison’s memory to the ASPCA. For donation information and to write online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.