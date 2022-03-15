Allison Cecilia Richards went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 7, 2022. Born Sept. 23, 1960, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Eleanor “Becky” Plitt and Donald C. Demeritt, and stepdaughter of Bill Plitt. She grew up in Rockville, Maryland, and graduated from Rockville High School in 1978, having been a proud member of drama club, chorus and her church youth group, as well as a passionate fan of Elton John. She attended Montgomery College before starting her career in administration, beginning as a legal secretary.
She met her husband, Jim Richards, during a power outage in the same apartment building in Gaithersburg, and they were married in July 1988 at Eyler’s Valley Chapel in Emmitsburg, Maryland. They decided to settle down in Thurmont, where they’ve been ever since. In 1996, after the birth of her two children, she left the legal world to start Catoctin Lighting Services with Jim and became vice president of the company. For 30 years, she was a member of Thurmont United Methodist, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and participated in numerous Bible studies and Emmaus retreats.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather. She is survived her husband of 33 years, Jim; her son, Evan Richards, of Baltimore; her daughter, Rebecca and son-in-law Philip Dickerson, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Titus, Gabriel and Baby Dickerson; her brother, Kevin and sister-in-law Debbie Demeritt, of Camden, Delaware; her sister, Elaine and brother-in-law Stephen Karp, of Boston, Massachusetts; her brother, Tom and sister-in-law Doris Plitt, of Pasadena, Maryland; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Dee Brown, of Redwood, New York; and her nieces and nephews, Noah Brown, Rebekah Randall, Mark Demeritt and Shelby Karp.
She loved her Lord Jesus Christ; her family; her grandsons (whom she spoiled so generously); her church family; her dear friends from high school, Anne, George, and Don; and her adopted rescue cat companion, Molly. Her incredibly joyful spirit, her amazing talent for gift-giving, and her laugh will be dearly missed, but all who knew her know she is now walking in glory with the Lord, with no pain and no tears in her heavenly home.
Donations in her memory may be made to Christ’s Community Church, 303 W. Lincoln Ave Emmitsburg, MD 21727, or Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
A funeral service honoring her well-lived life will be held at Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road in Thurmont on Thursday, March 17, with viewing hours from 9-11 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. She will be interred at Blue Ridge Cemetery, 121 N. Altamont Ave., Thurmont, MD 21788 immediately following the funeral, and a luncheon will follow to celebrate her at Thurmont United Methodist Church.