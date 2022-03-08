Almeda Geisler

Mrs. Almeda Riggs Geisler, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the age of 90. Born Aug. 23, 1931, in Kemptown, Maryland, she was the daughter of Lester and Evelyn Riggs. During her lifetime, Almeda was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who spent many years as a homemaker while the family managed farms across Frederick County, starting out in Burkittsville, Maryland, and ending in Mount Airy, Maryland. At age 45, she decided to pursue cosmetology school, and she worked two years at the JCPenney salon before opening her own shop at her home, famously known as Cut-n-Curl Corner. She retired in 1989 to become a full-time grandmother — a job she loved most of all.
Almeda also was a caregiver for multiple families and children beyond her own, including the Lizmi, Mathews and Reese families. She was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church in Kemptown, Maryland, and a proud participant of the Amyloidosis Support Group. Over the years, she loved to crochet, serve up her famous pancakes, read a good Nora Roberts novel and test out new recipes. She was always, and will forever be, admired for her gentle and sweet nature that never wavered.
Surviving to hold dear the countless memories are her son, Gary Lee Geisler and wife Vicki; her three daughters, Donna Kay St. Denis and husband Jim, Carole Jean Thompson and husband Will, and Lori Ann Dopler; her five grandchildren (seven great-grandchildren), Jamie Lea Hansberger (Blake) and husband Tommy, Jarrod Wesley Thompson and wife Kate (Grant), Michael Alan Geisler and wife Brittany (Paislee and Crue), Austin Alan Gregory (Aubrey) and girlfriend Tori, and Carly Michelle Price and husband Shane (Carson and Camryn). She also is survived by many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members who held a special place in her heart.
Almeda was predeceased by her husband, Bill Geisler; her brother, Lee Riggs; her granddaughter, Amy Geisler; and her son-in-law, Ted Dopler.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 10 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy, where a funeral service will begin at noon. Elder Michael Yudt will officiate. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery, Kemptown.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be in the form of a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Providence United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 3755 Kemptown Chu rch Road, Monrovia, MD 21770.
The family also would like to share a special thanks for the care provided by BridgingLife of Carroll County and the Visiting Angels of Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.