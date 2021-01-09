Mrs. Alta LaRue Toms, 83, of Frederick, passed away from a long fight with Parkinson’s on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family and close friend Ashley. She was the wife of the late Merhl F. Toms. Born in Mt. Airy on June 1, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Catherine Etzler Keeney.
Alta was retired from the Bechtel Power Corp., where she worked as a data processor. She enjoyed spending time at Riverbend every summer since retirement.
Surviving are her daughters, Catherine Toms and Steve, Sherry Toms and Dwyane, and Teresa Harrison and Donald, her siblings, Roger Keeney, Ruth Grimes, Janet Kauffman and Joyce Flohr, three grandchildren, Melissa Zottola and Tim, Angela Hurst and Charles, Heather Mooney and Thomas, great grandchildren, Alexis, Christian, Hunter, Brianna, Jacob and Wyatt and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Irene Brashear, Catherine Whalen, Dorothy Davis, Faye Thompson, David Etzler, Ross Keeney, Donald Keeney and Vernon Keeney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.